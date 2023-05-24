Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stocks Reach New Highs at $88.03 During Trading Session

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed the day trading at $88.03 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $90.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3158799 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $94.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,971,154 led to the insider holds 114,674 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $2,077,882 on Apr 26. The President & CEO now owns 114,674 shares after completing the transaction at $99.66 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Daniel Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $102.79 each. As a result, the insider received 102,790 and left with 8,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETSY traded about 3.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETSY traded about 3.49M shares per day. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 16.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $620.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $642.1M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.66M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.