Examining Crocs Inc. (CROX)’s cash flow and debt position

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed the day trading at $106.14 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $107.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550929 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CROX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,546 led to the insider holds 89,748 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,836 shares of CROX for $1,521,472 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 99,748 shares after completing the transaction at $140.41 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,164 shares for $140.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,111 and left with 110,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 10.09B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CROX traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CROX traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $12.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.