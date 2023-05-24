Examining Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $31.67 in the prior trading day, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) closed at $30.94, down -2.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1274137 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.03B and an Enterprise Value of 16.55B. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $33.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 921.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 740.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 436.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 2.36M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 1.21 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.