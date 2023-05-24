Examining TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $71.39 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $74.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567557 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares for $78.13 per share. The transaction valued at 585,989 led to the insider holds 559,191 shares of the business.

Gordon Stephen sold 5,000 shares of TMDX for $395,250 on May 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,789 shares after completing the transaction at $79.05 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Khayal Tamer I, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 12,026 shares for $86.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,037,626 and left with 14,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 2.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -98.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $90.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMDX has traded an average of 635.65K shares per day and 574.74k over the past ten days. A total of 32.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 1.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $42.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.8M to a low estimate of $40.5M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.52M, an estimated increase of 107.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 73.30% less than the figure of $107.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.46M, up 87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290M and the low estimate is $225M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.