Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.4

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed the day trading at $17.62 up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $17.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629870 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when TROE LISA L sold 4,852 shares for $18.51 per share. The transaction valued at 89,829 led to the insider holds 17,533 shares of the business.

Whelley Eileen Goss sold 4,852 shares of XPRO for $89,826 on May 03. The Director now owns 17,533 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Truelove Brian D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,852 shares for $18.51 each. As a result, the insider received 89,825 and left with 14,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPRO traded about 668.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPRO traded about 452.86k shares per day. A total of 108.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $369.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.82M to a low estimate of $368M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $313.62M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.96M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.