FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Stocks Hit Low of $17.21 Before Closing at $17.40

In the latest session, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $17.40 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $17.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791269 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FibroGen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Conterno Enrique A sold 1,869 shares for $19.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,483 led to the insider holds 382,999 shares of the business.

Eisner Mark sold 9,182 shares of FGEN for $172,473 on Apr 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 165,994 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Chung Christine, who serves as the SVP, China Operations of the company, sold 6,590 shares for $18.78 each. As a result, the insider received 123,785 and left with 252,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FGEN has traded an average of 913.26K shares per day and 744k over the past ten days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 4.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.32, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.81M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.53M, an increase of 138.50% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.74M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.