Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock Closes down -2.75% on Tuesday Trading

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed the day trading at $70.41 down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $72.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564983 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FWONK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,320 led to the insider holds 15,805 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares of FWONK for $25,165 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.95 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 3,137 shares for $75.11 each. As a result, the insider received 235,616 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWONK now has a Market Capitalization of 16.98B and an Enterprise Value of 18.20B. As of this moment, Formula’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $76.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FWONK traded about 855.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FWONK traded about 714.36k shares per day. A total of 207.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.51M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 5.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $381M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $377M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $360M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.56M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $788.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.