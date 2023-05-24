Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Records 1.56 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.4485 High

After finishing at $3.43 in the prior trading day, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed at $3.42, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557840 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3500.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2966.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 290.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.21M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.29% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 6.38M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $170.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.7M to a low estimate of $170.7M. As of the current estimate, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.9M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.8M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $817.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.5M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $964M and the low estimate is $708M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.