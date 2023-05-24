FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.25

The closing price of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) was $3.25 for the day, down -6.34% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555466 shares were traded. FIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2350.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIP now has a Market Capitalization of 291.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIP has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9711, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9044.

Shares Statistics:

FIP traded an average of 493.10K shares per day over the past three months and 339.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.31M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FIP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 6.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, FIP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $399M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $399M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.97M, up 52.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $541M and the low estimate is $541M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.