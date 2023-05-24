Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $118.28 in the prior trading day, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $117.55, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742031 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $102.16 per share. The transaction valued at 510,800 led to the insider holds 622,690 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $547,400 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 627,690 shares after completing the transaction at $109.48 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,207 shares for $119.37 each. As a result, the insider received 5,396,367 and left with 615,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.36B and an Enterprise Value of 7.97B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $299.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $8.13, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $977.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $831.31M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.13M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.