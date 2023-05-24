Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Closes down -1.63% on Tuesday Trading

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed the day trading at $3.01 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20437258 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 10.65B and an Enterprise Value of 7.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0932.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRAB traded about 15.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRAB traded about 26.71M shares per day. A total of 3.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.68B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 109.51M with a Short Ratio of 109.51M, compared to 99.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $538.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $566.21M to a low estimate of $519.6M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $321M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $576.37M, an increase of 50.90% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.