GT (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $14.07 in the prior trading day, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) closed at $13.76, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3495714 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 12.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 982.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 106.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 285.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.30M, compared to 13.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

