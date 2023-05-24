Hess Midstream LP (HESM)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) closed at $27.71 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $27.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696172 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hess Midstream LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1828.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Global Infrastructure Investor sold 6,382,500 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 166,710,900 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HESS CORP sold 6,382,500 shares of HESM for $166,710,900 on May 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.12 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Stein Jonathan C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,973 shares for $27.38 each. As a result, the insider received 108,781 and left with 43,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HESM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.13B. As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HESM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HESM has traded an average of 509.33K shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.94M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HESM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HESM is 2.34, from 2.27 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $321.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $322.3M to a low estimate of $319.82M. As of the current estimate, Hess Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $313.4M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.39M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $347.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HESM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.