High and low EPS estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)’s current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572889 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Krogulski Kenneth bought 360 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 799 led to the insider holds 204,955 shares of the business.

Galante Joseph C bought 180 shares of CPIX for $400 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 57,356 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Jones James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 88 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 195 and bolstered with 26,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPIX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.75M and an Enterprise Value of 24.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPIX has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2620.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPIX traded on average about 15.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.91M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPIX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 22.66k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.