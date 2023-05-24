How is Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: BOOT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $66.83 up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $66.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024266 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Conroy James Grant sold 56,880 shares for $80.95 per share. The transaction valued at 4,604,430 led to the insider holds 35,701 shares of the business.

Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of BOOT for $130,838 on Nov 09. The CFO & SECRETARY now owns 11,730 shares after completing the transaction at $52.34 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, STARRETT PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $70.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 283,505 and bolstered with 14,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $88.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOOT has traded an average of 735.33K shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 29.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $361.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $364M to a low estimate of $359.6M. As of the current estimate, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.86M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.22M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $371.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.99M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.