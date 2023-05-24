H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Stock Price Peaks at $29.46 During Trading

The closing price of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) was $28.87 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $29.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2013282 shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Johnson Richard A bought 10,000 shares for $29.54 per share. The transaction valued at 295,380 led to the insider holds 68,729 shares of the business.

Gerard Robert A bought 500 shares of HRB for $16,064 on May 11. The Director now owns 276,406 shares after completing the transaction at $32.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Jones Jeffrey J II, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 66,000 shares for $42.07 each. As a result, the insider received 2,776,620 and left with 591,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 7.18B. As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.95.

Shares Statistics:

HRB traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.59M with a Short Ratio of 16.59M, compared to 15.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.89% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.14, HRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36. The current Payout Ratio is 183.50% for HRB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 22, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.4M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.