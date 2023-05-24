I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG).

As of close of business last night, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock clocked out at $19.87, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $20.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708663 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.83.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHG now has a Market Capitalization of 18.33B and an Enterprise Value of 25.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $24.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHG traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 949.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 881.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.96M. Shares short for PHG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.77M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, PHG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.