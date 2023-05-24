IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $486.25 in the prior trading day, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) closed at $461.08, down -5.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596808 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDXX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 346.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when AYERS JONATHAN W sold 10,000 shares for $491.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,913,502 led to the insider holds 137,039 shares of the business.

AYERS JONATHAN W sold 10,000 shares of IDXX for $4,892,268 on May 18. The Director now owns 137,039 shares after completing the transaction at $489.23 per share. On May 05, another insider, SZOSTAK M ANNE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $474.89 each. As a result, the insider received 949,789 and left with 4,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDXX now has a Market Capitalization of 40.30B and an Enterprise Value of 41.51B. As of this moment, IDEXX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDXX has reached a high of $515.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $317.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 483.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 427.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 376.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.01M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IDXX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.91 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.69. EPS for the following year is $11.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.81 and $10.11.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $934.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $951.99M to a low estimate of $918M. As of the current estimate, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $860.55M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $925.28M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $935M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.