In the case of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM), what’s next?

In the latest session, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed at $131.45 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $134.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1828261 shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Gibbs David W sold 3,920 shares for $138.90 per share. The transaction valued at 544,488 led to the insider holds 57,325 shares of the business.

Catlett Scott sold 2,553 shares of YUM for $357,420 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal &Franchise Officer now owns 11,724 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Skeans Tracy L, who serves as the COO and CPO of the company, sold 3,680 shares for $136.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,480 and left with 3,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.01B and an Enterprise Value of 52.31B. As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $143.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YUM has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for YUM is 2.42, from 1.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 53.50% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.07B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.