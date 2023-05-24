Investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $21.53 in the prior trading day, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) closed at $21.75, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786645 shares were traded. SCVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Guthrie Andrea R. sold 1,154 shares for $26.06 per share. The transaction valued at 30,073 led to the insider holds 25,244 shares of the business.

Guthrie Andrea R. sold 1,665 shares of SCVL for $40,027 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 26,398 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Tomm Charles B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $27.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCVL now has a Market Capitalization of 720.76M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. As of this moment, Shoe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCVL has reached a high of $29.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 354.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCVL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 18.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCVL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for SCVL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $288.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.17M to a low estimate of $284.2M. As of the current estimate, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s year-ago sales were $317.53M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.67M, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.