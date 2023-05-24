Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) closed the day trading at $41.66 down -5.77% from the previous closing price of $44.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4489821 shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 25,000 shares for $44.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,105,962 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 25,000 shares of RYAN for $1,113,758 on May 19. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.55 per share. On May 18, another insider, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $44.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,101,998 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 6.21B. As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYAN traded about 660.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYAN traded about 873.95k shares per day. A total of 111.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 7.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $576.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $593.59M to a low estimate of $563.34M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491.29M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.6M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $505M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.