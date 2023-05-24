iSun Inc. (ISUN) Stock Price Peaks at $0.6199 During Trading

The closing price of iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) was $0.55 for the day, up 12.32% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0596 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966288 shares were traded. ISUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when d’Amato Michael Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 19,700 led to the insider holds 227,316 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 9.00M and an Enterprise Value of 24.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7510.

Shares Statistics:

ISUN traded an average of 218.66K shares per day over the past three months and 455.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, iSun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.48M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.55M, a decrease of -31.00% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.45M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121M and the low estimate is $116.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.