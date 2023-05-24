It’s a good day to be an Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shareholder

The closing price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) was $3.11 for the day, down -4.60% from the previous closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921952 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.86B and an Enterprise Value of 8.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1377.

Shares Statistics:

GOL traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.71M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $936.09M to a low estimate of $818.05M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $658.63M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $985.73M, an increase of 29.00% less than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $924.72M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.