It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DISH Network Corporation (DISH) stock

The price of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) closed at $6.60 in the last session, down -2.65% from day before closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6398729 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DISH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when DEFRANCO JAMES bought 1,000,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,146,000 led to the insider holds 5,367,658 shares of the business.

DEFRANCO JAMES bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH for $12,440,000 on May 11. The Director now owns 4,767,658 shares after completing the transaction at $6.22 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, DEFRANCO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $11.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,719,000 and bolstered with 3,767,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DISH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 25.13B. As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DISH traded on average about 9.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 531.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 50.07M with a Short Ratio of 50.07M, compared to 48.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 24.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.21B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.1B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.