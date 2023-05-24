JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $14.30

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed the day trading at $14.30 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $14.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669187 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JELD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Craven Timothy sold 3,852 shares for $14.52 per share. The transaction valued at 55,927 led to the insider holds 44,038 shares of the business.

Krause John sold 3,844 shares of JELD for $54,412 on May 15. The SVP & GM, NA now owns 93,231 shares after completing the transaction at $14.15 per share. On May 12, another insider, Craven Timothy, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 35,099 shares for $14.05 each. As a result, the insider received 493,222 and left with 47,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JELD traded about 501.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JELD traded about 525.2k shares per day. A total of 84.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JELD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.13B, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.