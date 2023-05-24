Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Kenvue Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.00, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $26.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2485007 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KVUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 49.02B and an Enterprise Value of 56.78B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KVUE traded 11.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B.