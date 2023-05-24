Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Records -1.51% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) was $138.57 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $140.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1825119 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares for $145.48 per share. The transaction valued at 218,798 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Drexler Andrew sold 7,970 shares of KMB for $1,156,610 on Apr 27. The Vice President and Controller now owns 4,889 shares after completing the transaction at $145.12 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Hsu Michael D., who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, sold 46,508 shares for $144.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,710,077 and left with 111,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 48.81B and an Enterprise Value of 56.77B. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $147.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.62.

Shares Statistics:

KMB traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 7.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.66, KMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $7.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.06B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.18B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.51B and the low estimate is $20.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.