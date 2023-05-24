Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at $5.05 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7247771 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.53B and an Enterprise Value of 8.75B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 162.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KGC traded on average about 14.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.6M with a Short Ratio of 18.60M, compared to 18.03M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KGC is 0.12, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $969.51M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $821.5M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $986.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.