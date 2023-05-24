Lennar Corporation (LEN) expected to report EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed the day trading at $107.10 down -3.08% from the previous closing price of $110.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2570581 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when McCall Jeffrey Joseph sold 10,000 shares for $113.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,132,050 led to the insider holds 151,386 shares of the business.

BESSETTE DIANE J sold 9,289 shares of LEN for $958,279 on Mar 23. The VP/CFO/Treasurer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $103.16 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Collins David M, who serves as the VP & Controller of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,230,000 and left with 41,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 31.65B and an Enterprise Value of 32.59B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $116.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEN traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEN traded about 1.8M shares per day. A total of 286.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.16M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

LEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $4.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $8.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.99. EPS for the following year is $10.74, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.7 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $7.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.59B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.36B, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.71B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.39B and the low estimate is $24.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.