Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Shares Rise by 0.12% to Close at $8.11

As of close of business last night, Lyft Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.11, up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17914042 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LYFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Green Logan sold 21,013 shares for $8.06 per share. The transaction valued at 169,298 led to the insider holds 474,344 shares of the business.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of LYFT for $18,544 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 35,078 shares after completing the transaction at $10.16 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $16.65 each. As a result, the insider received 30,403 and left with 36,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $21.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LYFT traded 20.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 48.8M with a Short Ratio of 48.80M, compared to 53.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.91% and a Short% of Float of 15.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 29 analysts expect revenue to total $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $990.75M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.