Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $10.83 in the last session, down -5.08% from day before closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5181438 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 9.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -133.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLCO traded on average about 3.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 7.94M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $876.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.13M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 195.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.09M, an increase of 221.10% over than the figure of $195.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 176.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.