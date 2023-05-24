NetEase Inc. (NTES)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at $83.77 down -5.38% from its previous closing price of $88.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382103 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NetEase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 58.61B and an Enterprise Value of 45.55B. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $108.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTES has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 647.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 643.18M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 5.08M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTES is 1.79, from 9.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are Northern Trust Corporation different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $83.77, with high estimates of $11.53 and low estimates of $100.52.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.