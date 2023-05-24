Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.22 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) closed at $0.22, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0005 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691403 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2138.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 111.85M and an Enterprise Value of 101.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2448.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 11.66M, compared to 9.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.