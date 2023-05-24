Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) closed at $16.15 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $16.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807762 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OR has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 973.88k over the past ten days. A total of 185.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.01M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OR is 0.24, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

