Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Records -3.83% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed at $12.56 in the last session, down -3.83% from day before closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4410420 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Farmer Michele sold 5,165 shares for $12.59 per share. The transaction valued at 65,027 led to the insider holds 107,577 shares of the business.

Ericson William W. sold 7,541 shares of PACB for $67,115 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 18,795 shares after completing the transaction at $8.90 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 13,769 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 130,709 and left with 1,222,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PACB traded on average about 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 242.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 25.44M with a Short Ratio of 25.44M, compared to 25.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $40.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.8M to a low estimate of $38.04M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.47M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.64M, an increase of 31.80% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.3M, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.68M and the low estimate is $235.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.