Paramount Global (PARA) Records 19.66 million Shares Traded, Reaches $15.54 High

After finishing at $14.99 in the prior trading day, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $14.92, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19660433 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PARA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when REDSTONE SHARI bought 165,000 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,560 led to the insider holds 577,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARA now has a Market Capitalization of 11.09B and an Enterprise Value of 26.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 651.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 91.55M with a Short Ratio of 91.55M, compared to 101.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.06% and a Short% of Float of 15.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PARA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $7.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.58B to a low estimate of $7.16B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $7.78B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.39B, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.14B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.15B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.76B and the low estimate is $30.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.