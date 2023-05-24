Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.20, down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $25.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953733 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.10.

To gain a deeper understanding of PTGX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1540.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $26.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

It appears that PTGX traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 909.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 4.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$2.51, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$3.03.