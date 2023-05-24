Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Stock Closes up 1.64% on Tuesday Trading

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed the day trading at $1.24 up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10179184 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 77,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 636,790 led to the insider holds 1,005,207 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 45,000 shares of RAIN for $351,000 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 928,207 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the See Explanation of Responses of the company, bought 1,710,358 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,971,387 and bolstered with 2,870,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 348.36M and an Enterprise Value of 218.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.9088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4787.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAIN traded about 705.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAIN traded about 4.47M shares per day. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.90M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 909.87k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.78.