Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $79.22

After finishing at $79.42 in the prior trading day, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $79.22, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723432 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Meyer Colin John sold 625 shares for $80.94 per share. The transaction valued at 50,590 led to the insider holds 78,373 shares of the business.

Soni Manmeet Singh sold 625 shares of RETA for $50,584 on May 16. The COO, CFO and President now owns 116,172 shares after completing the transaction at $80.93 per share. On May 16, another insider, WORTLEY MICHAEL D, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 417 shares for $80.99 each. As a result, the insider received 33,773 and left with 46,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2013.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 5.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.77% and a Short% of Float of 19.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.39, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.44, with high estimates of -$1.91 and low estimates of -$3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.57 and -$12.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.28. EPS for the following year is -$4.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$8.86.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.21M, an increase of 3,272.20% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22M, up 2,249.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.52M and the low estimate is $164.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 502.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.