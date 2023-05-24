Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares Decline by -2.01% to Close at $1.95

The closing price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) was $1.95 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620194 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAD now has a Market Capitalization of 120.96M and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4556.

Shares Statistics:

RAD traded an average of 2.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 13.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.16% and a Short% of Float of 30.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.35 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.67 and low estimates of -$1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.71 and -$4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.79. EPS for the following year is -$4.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.68 and -$5.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.42B to a low estimate of $5.23B. As of the current estimate, Rite Aid Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.31B, a decrease of -8.00% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.09B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.42B and the low estimate is $22.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.