RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Records 7.9 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2900 High

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed the day trading at $2.23 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7900151 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0280.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLX traded about 10.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLX traded about 8.7M shares per day. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 723.15M. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 28.88M with a Short Ratio of 28.88M, compared to 26.67M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.28M, down -51.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $635.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $678M and the low estimate is $569.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.