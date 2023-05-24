Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

As of close of business last night, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.52, down -8.69% from its previous closing price of $4.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7327938 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when GRIFFIN MICHAEL D sold 50,689 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 223,032 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Spice Adam C. sold 64,189 shares of RKLB for $271,776 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,686,168 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Kampani Arjun, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 22,532 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider received 95,400 and left with 568,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5375.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKLB traded 3.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 476.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.63M with a Short Ratio of 24.63M, compared to 24.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $61.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.47M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.55M, an increase of 37.30% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $314.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211M, up 40.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.73M and the low estimate is $408.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.