Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Shares Decline by -0.20% to Close at $51.12

As of close of business last night, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.12, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $51.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438410 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 3,500 shares for $52.70 per share. The transaction valued at 184,450 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

SISKIND RICHARD sold 20,000 shares of SKX for $1,073,504 on May 03. The Director now owns 152,999 shares after completing the transaction at $53.68 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NASON MARK A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,093 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 49,314 and left with 18,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.26B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $54.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKX traded 1.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $8.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.