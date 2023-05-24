Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.05, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660672 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFG now has a Market Capitalization of 56.02B. As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMFG traded 3.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53B. Shares short for SMFG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.57M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 240.00, SMFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,941.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.