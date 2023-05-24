TEVA (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) closed the day trading at $7.69 down -3.27% from the previous closing price of $7.95. On the day, 16269799 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Dethlefs Sven sold 58,066 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 547,440 led to the insider holds 165,381 shares of the business.

Daniell Richard sold 54,007 shares of TEVA for $509,173 on Mar 07. The Exec. VP, European Commercial now owns 69,770 shares after completing the transaction at $9.43 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stark David Matthew, who serves as the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 49,475 shares for $9.43 each. As a result, the insider received 466,445 and left with 2,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.27B and an Enterprise Value of 28.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -213.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEVA traded about 11.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEVA traded about 23.86M shares per day. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Shares short for TEVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 12.73M, compared to 16.48M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.93B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $14.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.