The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Closes down -1.58% on Tuesday Trading

In the latest session, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) closed at $160.25 down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $162.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131164 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Clorox Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 871.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 825.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLX now has a Market Capitalization of 20.72B and an Enterprise Value of 23.63B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 269.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8012.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $178.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLX has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 982.51k over the past ten days. A total of 123.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 5.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLX is 4.72, from 4.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 778.60% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.55. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.