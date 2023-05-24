The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) was $13.40 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608681 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 215.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 6,000,000 shares for $15.35 per share. The transaction valued at 92,100,000 led to the insider holds 62,147,261 shares of the business.

Sullivan Sean B.A. sold 26,081 shares of NAPA for $403,105 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 135,651 shares after completing the transaction at $15.46 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Przybylinski Pete, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,059 shares for $15.46 each. As a result, the insider received 402,771 and left with 388,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74.

Shares Statistics:

NAPA traded an average of 567.51K shares per day over the past three months and 595.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 2.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.6M to a low estimate of $89M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.19M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.2M and the low estimate is $430M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.