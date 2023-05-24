The name Euronav NV (EURN) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) was $16.04 for the day, down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $16.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906378 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EURN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.86B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

EURN traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 990.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.9M to a low estimate of $286.15M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $148.69M, an estimated increase of 116.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.58M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $116.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $340.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.