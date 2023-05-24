The name Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) should be kept on your radar

The price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at $9.44 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $9.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096122 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Gemperle Adrienne sold 6,112 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 58,675 led to the insider holds 139,911 shares of the business.

McPhail James sold 6,326 shares of SG for $59,844 on May 16. The Chief Development Officer now owns 142,107 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On May 16, another insider, Reback Mitch, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,526 shares for $9.46 each. As a result, the insider received 42,816 and left with 624,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 996.36M and an Enterprise Value of 965.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $21.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SG traded on average about 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.11M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 11.27M, compared to 9.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 13.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $154.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.6M to a low estimate of $148.15M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.92M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.37M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $578M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.11M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $708.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731M and the low estimate is $688.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.