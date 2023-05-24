The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) closed at $24.56 in the last session, up 7.04% from day before closing price of $22.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066742 shares were traded. COCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Burth Jonathan sold 8,000 shares for $12.71 per share. The transaction valued at 101,695 led to the insider holds 186,007 shares of the business.

Liran Ira bought 10,000 shares of COCO for $121,700 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 685,252 shares after completing the transaction at $12.17 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, van Es Charles, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,721 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider received 70,591 and left with 87,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $25.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COCO traded on average about 402.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.12M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.4M to a low estimate of $125.65M. As of the current estimate, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.31M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.25M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.68M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $474.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.79M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.02M and the low estimate is $509.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.